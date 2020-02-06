GSC closing Pavilion KL outlet

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali pose for a group picture with the production team of ‘M for Malaysia’ during its premiere at GSC Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur September 10, 2019. GSC said it will close its Pavilion outlet today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Golden Screen Cinemas announced today that it will close its outlet in the Pavilion shopping mall here on February 17.

The cinema operator said showings will continue as usual at the location until then.

“We would like to take this opportunity to convey our sincerest thanks and gratitude to all movie-goers who have supported GSC Pavilion KL since its opening,” the firm said on its Facebook page.

It opened its outlet there in 2007.

In the city area, GSC still has outlets in Berjaya Times Square, Quill City Mall, and MyTown Chers.

According to the Lowyat.net site, GSC’s location in Pavilion will be taken over by an unnamed cinema chain from China.