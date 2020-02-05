MACC audio recordings: Process to summon Najib, Rosmah still underway

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the police were indeed trying to speed up the investigation process, but the individuals concerned could not attend to give their statements by citing excuses including illness and facing the court process. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, Feb 5 — Police are still in the process of summoning former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) ex-Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad to give their statements on the revelation of audios by the agency last month.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the police were indeed trying to speed up the investigation process, but the individuals concerned could not attend to give their statements by citing excuses including illness and facing the court process.

He said his officers endeavoured to complete the investigation and hand over the investigation papers to the Attorney-General, but he could not furnish a date on the completion of the investigation because, there were times when called, the individuals could not attend to give their statements.

‘’If possible, we want to be fast. But if they give logical excuses, for example, illness or being tied with the court process and could not turn up to give their statements, they may be given specific dates.

“We will force them to come by following the procedure of the law and issue an order for them to turn up,’’ he told reporters after attending a ceremony to hand over the 1/2020 series of the Melaka Contingent Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara (PJPN) awards here today.

On January 8, MACC revealed audio recordings of conversations allegedly involving a leakage of information from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to Najib when he was prime minister, and other discussions linked to investigations on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad dan SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The audio clips were believed to be conversations involving Rosmah, Dzulkifli, a foreign figure and several other individuals. — Bernama