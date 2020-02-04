Imran Khan ends two-day visit to Malaysia

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during a press conference in Putrajaya February 4, 2020. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Feb 4 — Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan ended his two-day working visit to Malaysia, which included a meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to discuss bilateral ties.

He departed from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport here at 4.50pm for Thailand.

Also present at the airport to send off Imran Khan and his delegation were Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu as Minister-in-Attendance and Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

Pakistan High Commissioner to Malaysia, Amna Baloch, was also present.

Imran Khan arrived in Malaysia last night as part of his two-day working visit here.

It is the former cricket star’s second visit to Malaysia after taking office in August 2018. His first visit was in November 2018. — Benrama