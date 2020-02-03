Rosmah absent on first day of trial, accused of ‘publicity overdose’

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex January 8, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor was absent from the court here on the scheduled first day of her first trial involving an alleged bribes-for-contract scandal, which was to be held on the same day as her husband and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak's ongoing corruption trial.

Rosmah, who will be turning 69 this year, did not show up as expected today for her trial that was scheduled to start at 2pm.

Rosmah's lawyers produced a medical certificate to explain her absence.

Lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram had however objected to the medical certificate being used to justify her absence in courtroom, arguing that he too was suffering from some of the medical conditions that Rosmah was said to have.

"The only problem I think is that she suffers from overdose of publicity and wealth," he quipped, even suggesting that a warrant of arrest be issued to secure Rosmah's attendance in court.

Najib was already present in the Kuala Lumpur court complex earlier this morning to resume his testimony in his own defence in the case involving RM42 million of former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) unit SRC International Sdn Bhd's funds.

In her trial today that was scheduled to start at 2pm, Rosmah would be facing three charges for both soliciting and accepting millions of ringgit in bribes in exchange for helping a company to secure a contract worth RM1.25 billion from the Education Ministry through direct negotiations.

The contract was for an integrated project for solar photovoltaic hybrid system and for the operation and maintenance of generators for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Rosmah was charged on November 15, 2018 with having asked for an RM187.5 million bribe or 15 per cent of the contract's value from the company Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd's managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin, and receiving an RM1.5 million bribe from Saidi.

She was charged on April 10, 2019 with receiving a RM5 million bribe in cash from Saidi via her former aide Datuk Rizal Mansor.

This is not the only case that Rosmah has, as she is also facing 17 counts of money-laundering charges in a separate case.

That case is scheduled to go on trial in May this year.

MORE TO COME