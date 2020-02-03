Perak’s GBS industry secured RM155m in investment as at January 2020, 160 jobs for locals, says MB

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters after launching the sales of the Rumah Perakku housing project in Gopeng January 13, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 3 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has reproached the Opposition for indulging in polemics against the Global Business Services (GBS) industry to gain political mileage.

He said such action could adversely affect investment in the state and employment opportunities for local graduates.

“The GBS industry here was established by the state government with the cooperation of the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority and has a significant impact on the economy of Perak and its people as well as the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) through private investments and high-value jobs.

“It is meant to transform Ipoh as the latest GBS destination after Cyberjaya, George Town and Iskandar Malaysia (Johor),” he said in a statement here.

Dismissing an opposition assemblyman’s claim about GBS companies being non-functioning, he cited Puncak Tegap Sdn Bhd is actively operating at the Perak Land and Mines Office here and has an office in Greentown to train and familiarise residents in Perak and from other states on the “e-Tanah” app.

“As at January 2020, an investment of RM115 million has been secured and 160 locals provided employment while another 140 jobs are expected to be filled by the end of this year,” he disclosed.

Ahmad Faizal said another company, Revoluteq Sdn Bhd, which is based at Medan Bistari, would participate in a career carnival organised by the Education Ministry on February 11 at Ungku Omar Polytechnic here.

The company, he said, planned to employ 11 people in the first quarter of the year and 34 more, eventually.

He said two other GBS companies, DigitalQ Solutions Sdn Bhd and Teccsa Sdn Bhd, based at AEON Falim, have also employed local graduates, with plans to recruit more yearly.

“Last year, five GBS companies signed a memorandum of understanding with a commitment to invest RM486 million and create 1,500 jobs over five years,” he added. — Bernama