No sharing of utensils, says Sarawak govt in coronavirus self-quarantine advisory

KUCHING, Feb 3 — People, who are in self-quarantine at home for 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) symptoms, must not share eating utensils with anyone, the Sarawak government reminded today.

In an advisory, the state operations room said they must also eat separately from those whom they share a home with.

The ops room said they are also required to put on a face mask if they are in a common area of the house, and that they must maintain a distance of at least one metre from those in their immediate surroundings.

“If there are no family members around, then you may try to get food delivered to your door but on receiving it, put on a face mask and stand a distance of at least one metre from the delivery man,” it said in the advisory issued to people undergoing home quarantine for 2019-nCoV.

The ops room also reminded them to wash their hands before receiving the food delivery.

“If there is any issue or concern about access to food, then inform the quarantine officer prior to the quarantine to facilitate arrangements,” it added.

The ops room stressed that those undergoing quarantine must not venture to public places.

“If you develop symptoms, you must put on a face mask and go to the nearest hospital for assessment,” it said, adding they should call 999 for ambulance assistance if they do not have any transport.

The ops room also provided a telephone number 082-443991 (24 hours) for non-health related issues.