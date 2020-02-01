Anwar says will decide Cabinet once he is PM

Pakatan Harapan has presented Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s successor. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Feb 1 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed he will decide on his federal Cabinet line-up when he becomes the next prime minister.

The PKR president was asked if he would retain the present Cabinet line-up under current Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad or make changes as far as Sarawak’s representatives in the federal Cabinet are concerned.

“The standard answer will be let me be the prime minister first. Then the question will be answered,” he told reporters after attending a Chinese New Year gathering organised by Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) here.

Pakatan Harapan has presented Anwar as Dr Mahathir’s successor to be PM.

On another matter, Anwar said he has discussed with the Sarawak PKR leadership on preparations for the state election due next year.

“We want to concentrate on our preparation for the election, and we want all the four state Pakatan parties to work hard and cooperate with each,” he said.

He said the state PH leadership under Chong Chieng Jen and others have been more focussing in their election preparation.

Among those present at the state PH Chinese New Year gathering were Sarawak PH chairman Chong Chieng Jen, Sarawak MP Ali Biju, Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin, Julau MP Larry Sng and Padungan state Assemblyman Wong King Wei.

Anwar later flew to Tawau, Sabah, for another Chinese New Year gathering.