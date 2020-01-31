Woman seeks to strike out suit over Nora Anne’s death

On December 24 last year, Nora Anne’s parents, Meabh Josephine Quoirin (centre) and Sebastian Marie Philippe Quoirin (left), filed the suit against the operator of The Dusun resort from where Nora Anne went missing on August 4, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Jan 31 — A woman has applied to strike out a suit against her filed by the family of Nora Anne Quoirin over the death of the Irish teenager while on holiday with her family at a resort here last year.

In her defence, Helen Marion Todd, 77, denied that she is the proprietor of the business and running it without a business license.

Todd, named as the defendant in the suit, averred that police investigations concluded that there was neither any foul play nor criminal element involved in relation to the disappearance and death of Nora Anne, and that the public prosecutor had classified the case as requiring no further action (NFA).

In addition, she said that the post-mortem results revealed that the cause of death was gastrointestinal bleeding attributable to starvation.

The defence was filed through her lawyer Thomas Philip at the Sessions Court here.

Todd is also seeking for the plaintiffs’ claim to be dismissed with costs. The claim, among others, pertains to alleged failure to ensure security of the resort.

On December 24 last year, Nora Anne’s parents, Meabh Josephine Quoirin and Sebastian Marie Philippe Quoirin, filed the suit against the operator of The Dusun resort from where Nora Anne went missing on August 4, 2019.

The body of the 15-year-old was found 10 days later, about 2.5 kilometres away from the resort.

The plaintiffs are claiming special damages in the sum of RM152,707.90, general damages assessed by the court and RM30,000 damages for bereavement, among others. — Bernama