Finance minister: 18pc discount for PLUS toll charges starts tonight

An aerial view of the traffic at the Gombak Toll Plaza February 2, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The 18 per cent Projek Lebuhraya Utara Selatan (PLUS) toll highway discount begins tonight, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today.

Lim reiterated Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s announcement that the Cabinet has decided to restructure PLUS’ concession agreement for highways under PLUS.

“The 18 per cent discount is given to all passenger vehicles, buses and taxis under the North-South Highway including the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), Seremban-Port Dickson Highway, (SPDH), ELITE, LINKEDUA, Lebuhraya Pantai Timur Fasa 2 (LPT 2), Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE) and the Penang Bridge.

“The toll rates for commercial vehicles will remain at the current price with no increment until the end of the concession period,” said Lim.

The restructuring will see PLUS giving a total savings of RM42 billion throughout its new concession period until 2058.

For 2020, the government and the public will enjoy a direct savings of RM1.1 billion including RM0.5 billion from the 18 per cent discount as well as savings of RM0.6 billion from being made to pay compensation for freezing toll hike.