Ops Selamat: 290,567 summonses issued, speeding tops offence list

An aerial view of slow-moving northbound traffic near the Slim River Toll Plaza on January 23, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — A total 290,567 traffic summonses were issued during Ops Selamat 16/2020 held in conjunction with the Chinese New Year, with speeding topping the list of offences.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigations and Enforcement chief assistant director Superintendent Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said 57 per cent of the total summonses were for exceeding the speed limit. The road safety operation was held from January 18-28.

The results showed that attitude of road users remain unchanged despite the increase in the number of vehicles on the road, he said.

“From our data, we have found that driving over the speed limit is the major cause of road crashes,” he said when appearing as a guest speaker on Bernama Radio today.

According to Bakri, the number of road crashes in Ops Selamat this year increased by 10 per cent to 16,940 crashes compared to 15,464 cases last year.

“Motorcyclists remain the biggest contributors to the crash rate in this Ops Selamat,” he added. — Bernama