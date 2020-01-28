RMAF officer, company director charged with cheating

An RMAF officer and a company director were charged in the Sessions Court today with cheating over a tender for the supply and delivery of paint, worth RM250,000, for the Royal Malaysian Navy. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — A Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) officer and a company director were charged in the Sessions Court here today with cheating over a tender for the supply and delivery of paint, worth RM250,000, for the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN).

RMAF Captain Mohd Fazrin Musa, 30, and Ai’dah (rpt: Ai’dah) Mohamed, 32, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read out to them before judge Sabariah Othman.

Mohd Fazrin and Ai’dah were jointly charged with cheating Jamalulail Abdullah, 55, by deceiving him into believing they could ensure his company, IT Frontiers, would be awarded the tender, hence prompting him to hand over RM250,000 to them.

The offence was allegedly committed at Jalan 1/50 Diamond Square Off Jalan Gombak, Wangsa Maju here at 9.08am on February 15 last year.

The charge, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 24 of the same law, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years, and with whipping and fine, if found guilty.

Both the accused were allowed bail of RM10,000 with one surety each. The court set February 28 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Khairiyah Samsudin prosecuted, while lawyer Husni Abdul Hamid, represented Mohd Fazrin and Ai’dah. — Bernama