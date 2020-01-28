Margma: We’ll ensure sufficient gloves amid coronavirus spread

Margma said its members will do their utmost best to ensure an adequate supply of medical gloves amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (Margma) says its members will do their utmost best to ensure an adequate supply of medical gloves amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China.

Its president Denis Low said with China requesting more urgent shipments of the protective devices, Margma members are ramping up production to meet the request in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Believing demand for gloves will increase, Low urged association members to give priority to those affected areas and countries.

“As a responsible industry player, we will do our part to ensure sufficient gloves reach the affected people and territories,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama