Teresa Kok: Malaysia hopes to do more business with India

Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok answers questions during a press conference after launching the Palm Oil Economic Review and Outlook Seminar 2020 in Kuala Lumpur January 16, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok Suh Sim has expressed hope that there would be more business coming here from India and for Malaysian business to go to India.

She said this in response to a recent report by Reuters saying the country’s top sugar producer MSM Malaysia, a subsidiary of oil palm plantation firm FGV Holdings Bhd, would step up its purchase of raw sugar from India. Unnamed sources quoted by the report described the move as part of efforts to placate New Delhi amid an ongoing spat over palm oil imports.

“Yes, I’ve read the article. It is one of the subsidiaries of FGV Holdings that wants to buy more sugar from India. I’m glad that the private sector under FGV is willing to do so.

“In my last visit to India, (during a) meeting with their minister of commerce, their main complaint was, since India buys so much palm oil from us, we should also consume more of their products which include sugar, basmati rice and many more,” she told reporters after the Scott Garden Joint Management Committee (JMC) Chinese New Year 2020 Lion Dance Performance event here today.

Earlier this month, India curbed Malaysian palm oil imports in a move seen as a retaliation to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s criticism of New Delhi’s policy towards Kashmir.

