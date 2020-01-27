Here are the latest stats on the coronavirus situation, according to MOH

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks to the media during a press conference after his visit to KLIA and KLIA 2 in Sepang January 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Following are statistics made available by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad during his press conference after making a working visit to the KL International Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia 2) today.

No tourist arrivals from Wuhan, China since January 23, the same day the Chinese authorities imposed a lock down on the city, which is ‘ground zero’ for the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak.

Number of positive Wuhan coronavirus cases in Malaysia as of Sunday (January 26) remains at four.

Pending cases — those awaiting lab results- number five, all involving Chinese nationals. Two are in Langkawi, two in Kuala Lumpur, and the latest in Bintulu, Sarawak.

Cumulative cases for persons suspected to be infected by the coronavirus is 38, with one confirmed positive, 32 negative, and five awaiting lab results (the cases in Langkawi, Kuala Lumpur and Bintulu) (The confirmed cases include the patient who tested positive under the cumulative cases).

The other three were the wife and two grandsons of a Chinese national from Wuhan hospitalised in Singapore for the disease. They had entered Malaysia via Johor.

As of 3pm yesterday (January 26), 164,692 incoming travellers were screened at the country’s entry points with nine referred for further screening but none meeting the criteria for Patient Under Investigation for coronavirus.

Twelve more thermal scanners to be stationed at entry points. This is in addition to the 54 already in place now — 33 in Peninsular Malaysia and 21 in Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama