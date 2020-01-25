Ops Selamat: 11,788 crashes, 97 deaths in a week

File picture of the Gombak toll during the Balik Kampung Ops Selamat campaign June 3, 2019. A total of 11,788 road crashes involving 17,901 vehicles have been reported within a week of the launch of road safety operation, Ops Selamat for the Chinese New Year celebration. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — A total of 11,788 road crashes involving 17,901 vehicles have been reported within a week of the launch of road safety operation, Ops Selamat.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said Selangor recorded the highest number of crashes with 3,611 cases, followed by Johor (1,824), Kuala Lumpur (1,432) and Penang (978).

“Of the 97 deaths, motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for the highest number at 71,” he said in a statement today.

He said 178,906 summonses were issued and of the number, 110,872 involved six major offences, namely, using mobile phones while driving, beating traffic lights, driving over the speed limit, misusing emergency lanes, cutting queue and overtaking on double lines.

The operation, carried out in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration, will end on February 1. — Bernama