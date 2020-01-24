Khazanah lodges police report over Malaysia Airlines board papers leak

Khazanah Nasional Bhd is reportedly shocked and upset over the leak of its entire board papers on Malaysian Airlines Bhd. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd has lodged a police report yesterday over the leak of its entire board papers on Malaysian Airlines Bhd.

Financial newspaper The Edge reported that the wealth fund’s management were understandably shocked and upset over the leak.

“The sources said this was not a normal leak of information to the media which typically does not involve such detailed information.

“It appears that the entire set of confidential board papers on the various options being considered for the troubled national carrier was given to the news portal which published them in a series of articles earlier this week,” said the report.

Apparently only a small group of people had access to the documents.

The main content of the proposal was the merger of Malaysia Airlines with AirAsia Group Bhd and AirAsia X Bhd.

Khazanah was reportedly worried that the leak containing confidential information will make it difficult for future dealings with third parties as the integrity of its processes is now at stake.