Wisma Putra advises against non-essential travel to Wuhan after virus outbreak

A Malaysian health quarantine officer distributes leaflets about the Wuhan Pneumonia to passengers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 23 — Malaysians are advised by Wisma Putra to defer all non-essential travel to China’s Wuhan and other areas that could be affected by the coronavirus.

“Malaysians residing or travelling in the affected areas are advised to give utmost priority to their personal health and safety by taking precautionary measures and adhere to instructions issued by the local authorities,” it said in a statement, here, today.

Wisma Putra said this advisory followed the decision of the China authorities to suspend outbound travel from Wuhan effective today, as well as the decision by several airlines to suspend their flights to and from Wuhan starting today until further notice.

Wisma Putra said Malaysians requiring consular assistance and services may contact the nearest Malaysian diplomatic missions in China, as follows:

1) Embassy of Malaysia in Beijing: https://www.kln.gov.my/web/chn_beijing/home

2) Consulate-General of Malaysia in Guangzhou: https://www.kln.gov.my/web/chn_guangzhou/home

3) Consulate-General of Malaysia in Hong Kong: https://www.kln.gov.my/web/chn_hong-kong/home

4) Consulate-General of Malaysia in Kunming: https://www.kln.gov.my/web/chn_kunming/home

5) Consulate-General of Malaysia in Nanning: https://www.kln.gov.my/web/chn_nanning/home

6) Consulate-General of Malaysia in Shanghai: https://www.kln.gov.my/web/chn_shanghai/home

7) Consulate-General of Malaysia in Xi’an: https://www.kln.gov.my/web/chn_xian/home

8) Malaysian Friendship and Trade Centre, Taipei: https://www.kln.gov.my/web/twn_taipei/home — Bernama