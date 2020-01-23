Ex-Malaysia Airlines managing director Tan Sri Abdul Aziz dies at 86

Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman speaks at a press conference at Zon Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, February 21, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Former Malaysia Airlines Bhd (now known as Malaysia Airlines) managing director Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman died shortly before midnight yesterday. He was 86.

His daughter Anita Azrina posted on her Facebook that her father, who suffered from esophagus cancer, died at 11.51pm at a private hospital here.

"May Allah bless his soul and that he be placed among the pious,”she said in the posting.

The funeral prayers will be held at the Saidina Umar Mosque in Bukit Damansara here at 9 am before his remains are laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery nearby.

Abdul Aziz joined Malaysia Airlines in April 1971 as company secretary/legal affairs director before being appointed as MD in 1982. He retired in 1991.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Flight Attendants Malaysia (Nufam) extended condolences to his family.

"We extend our condolences to Allahyarham's entire family your service is greatly treasured by MAS employees," the union said on its Facebook. — Bernama