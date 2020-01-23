Customs Dept to help screen foreigners entering Malaysia as virus fears grow

Passengers stop for a thermal screening at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Jan 23 — The Royal Customs Department will assist the relevant agencies in the screening of foreign tourists entering the country in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Its director-general Datuk Paddy Abd Halim said Custom officers at the checkpoints will indirectly assist in the screening of foreigners arriving in the country.

“(While) the Health Ministry has its own screening system, the Veterinary Department has requested for our assistance, especially to check on food brought in by the foreigners.

“Apart from that, we also help monitor the entry of health workers, whether or not they went for the screening test, and will be hand them over to the relevant agencies for further action,” he told a media conference in conjunction with the 38th World Customs Day celebration at the Kelana Jaya Customs Complex here today.

The international media have reported that as of Monday (January 20), six deaths had been recorded in Wuhan as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus is also reported to have spread to a number of countries, with the latest being the United States. — Bernama