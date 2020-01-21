Penang National Unity director and son claim trial to graft, power abuse

Mohd Saidi Midin and his son Mohd Al-Azhin Mohd Saidi are seen leaving the Butterworth Court Complex on January 21, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Jan 21 — The Penang National Unity and Integration Department director and his son were charged with graft involving RM45,472 at the Special Court for Corruption today.

Mohd Saidi Midin, 59, allegedly used his position as director of the department to award an Edukids Systems project worth a total RM45,472 to Syarikat Thekiey Studio which belonged to his son, Mohd Al-Azhim Mohd Saidi.

He allegedly committed the offence at his office on Anson Road sometime between March and December 2016.

He was charged under section 23 (1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 which carries a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine not less than five times the sum involved or RM10,000 whichever is higher.

Mohd Al-Azhim was charged with abetting his father, Mohd Saidi, under Section 28 (1) (c) of the MACC Act 2009 which carries a jail sentence of up to 20 years, a fine of five times the sum involved or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Both father and son claimed trial to the charges against them.

Judge Ahmad Azhari Abdul Hamid allowed them bail of RM15,000 each with one surety and ordered Mohd Saidi to surrender his passport to the courts.

He also ordered Mohd Al-Azhim to present himself once a month to a MACC officer.

Ahmad Azhari fixed February 25 for mention of the case.