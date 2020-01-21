IGP: Voices caught on MACC tapes will be positively identified soon

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador attends the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara presentation ceremony at the Northern Brigade General Operations Force headquarters in Ulu Kinta January 21, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 21 — Owners of the voices in the audio recordings revealed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya earlier this month, are expected to be known within this week or next week at the latest.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the police would call those individuals to give their statements on the case once their names are identified.

“Once the owners of the voices in the audio recordings are identified, they will be called to have their statements recorded,” he told reporters after the investiture of Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara award over 400 policemen and police retirees of the Northern Brigade of the General Operations Force, Ulu Kinta, here today.

In a packed press conference on January 8, Latheefa revealed audio recordings of alleged leakage of information from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and other conversation relating to the probe into 1Malaysia Development Berhad and SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Besides Najib, she also named Najib’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, former MACC chief Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad, and several others including two foreign individuals as those who were featured or referred to in the recordings.

In another development, Abdul Hamid said police are still investigating the allegation of a criminal plot to tarnish the image of MACC and its chief commissioner.

On January 14, MACC lodged a police report against several individuals, including a lawyer, for allegedly masterminding the criminal plot to smear the reputation of Latheefa and the commission.

According to Latheefa, the police report was lodged to send a clear message to those behind the plot that she would not be threatened or intimidated from carrying out her duty as the chief commissioner of the MACC. — Bernama