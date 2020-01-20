Zuraida denies leaving PKR for Bersatu

PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin said that an alleged letter addressed to PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad along with party membership forms being circulated online are false. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin has quashed rumours that she would be joining Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

She said that an alleged letter addressed to PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad along with party membership forms being circulated online are false.

In a statement, Zuraida said these are bad and amateur deeds done by those who are trying to take advantage of the already rough party’s current internal political situation.

Zuraida, who is also the housing and local government minister was referring to a letter addressed to Dr Mahathir, along with PPBM party membership forms said to be her application forms to join the party.

“I also want to acknowledge that, the letter was written using the Housing and Local Government Ministry’s letterhead, is an irresponsible action as it links political matters to the ministry,” she added.

The circulation of the letter and PPBM party membership forms comes after the Ampang MP was served with a show-cause letter by her party over her controversial comments against top leaders last December.

She has since dismissed suggestions of her joining PPBM, indicating that one should not be listening to rumours.

She had also earlier said that she will respond to the show-cause letter within 14 days and hoped the disciplinary board would act fairly and not be influenced by any quarters, including party leaders.

However, she reportedly said that she stood by what she said during last month’s gathering in Renaissance Hotel, despite the show-cause letter issued to her by the party.