Influenza: Selangor still has highest number of cases among schoolchildren

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Selangor still has the highest number of schoolchildren infected with influenza, with 863 cases of Influenza A and H1N1 recorded to date.

Selangor State Education Director Mahanom Mat Sam said the cases were recorded in 278 schools involving 10 locations.

She said the district with the highest number of cases was Petaling Perdana with 231 cases, followed by Klang (154), Petaling Utama (113) and Sepang (102).

“Gombak recorded 88 cases, followed by Hulu Langat (85), Kuala Langat (27), Hulu Selangor (20), Sabak Bernam (nine) and Kuala Selangor (eight).

“All the victims have received treatment at nearby clinics and hospitals and reported to be stable. Those who were warded and monitored at the hospital have also been allowed to return home and were given three to seven days of medical leave,” he said in a statement here today.

However, no classes or schools in Selangor were ordered to close.

In Penang, State Education Director Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad said 226 pupils in 110 primary and secondary schools in Penang had been infected to date, compared to 198 cases from 96 schools recorded last Friday.

“A total of 181 students from 87 primary schools and 45 students from 23 secondary schools in the state have been infected with influenza to date, seven of them receiving hospital treatment while the others are in quarantine at their homes,” he said.

Apart from the students, he said seven female teachers from four primary schools and three secondary schools were also infected, with four of them receiving hospital treatment.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad said a Year Two class at SJKC Kai Chee in Sungai Dua, Butterworth, was closed from today until Jan 26, after four students were infected.

“In addition, the preschool class at SK Pinang Tunggal, Kepala Batas was also closed from Friday (January 17) to January 23, while two Year 2 classes at the SJKC Li Hwa which was closed since January 8, were reopened today,” he told Bernama.

In Perak, a State Education Department spokesman said the number of students infected as of today was 103, up from 99 cases recorded yesterday.

He said the Kinta district saw the highest number of cases with 48 students from 29 schools, while Bagan Datuk had 19 cases involving five schools, followed by Larut Matang and Selama with 14 cases from 10 schools, and Manjung with eight cases at five schools.

The Central Perak district recorded three cases at three schools, followed by Kuala Kangsar (four cases at three schools), Kerian (two cases at two schools), Hilir Perak (four cases at two schools) and Batang Padang, (one case).

However, SM Sains Teluk Intan (Semesti) in the Bagan Datuk district was reopened today after being closed since Monday, when 10 students were found to be infected with Influenza A.

In Pahang, 65 cases of influenza were reported to the State Education Department today, up from 56 cases last week.

Its director, Datuk Tajuddin Mohd Yunus, said they involved 53 pupils of primary schools, five pre-school children, five secondary school students and two teachers.

“The area most affected is Kuantan involving 28 students, including one from secondary school and a preschooler.

“Cameron Highlands and Maran each recorded eight cases followed by Pekan (six students and one teacher), Temerloh (six students), Bentong (four students) Bera (two students) and one each in Jerantut and Rompin,” he said when was contacted here today.

Tajuddin said another teacher in Cameron Highlands had also been diagnosed with influenza, but no classes or schools were closed so far as all those involved had been quarantined at home or were being treated in hospital.

In Kedah, 65 students and teachers in 39 primary and secondary schools were infected as of today, according to State Education and Human Resources Committee chairman Salmee Said.

She said it involved seven districts, namely Kuala Muda/Yan with 11 schools, Kulim/Bandar Baharu (11), Kubang Pasu (8), Kota Setar (4), Pendang and Padang Terap (two each); and Sik with one school.

“The (number of) influenza cases in the state has not reached a level that requires classes or schools to be closed. In terms of school managements, they will act according to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in place, including in the aspects of hygiene,” she said, adding that the situation was under control with continued monitoring by the Health Ministry.

In Sabah, State Education Director Mistirine Radin said 12 primary schoolchildren were infected with Influenza A as of last Friday.

“However, everything is under control. They (schoolchildren) are being treated in hospital,” she told reporters after observing the implementation of the Enhanced Supplementary Food Programme (ESFP) at SK Kebagu in Kota Kinabalu.

On December 29, the Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Ministry recorded eight cases of H1N1 involving children in the state.

In Johor, 138 students were found to have shown influenza-like symptoms as of yesterday.

State Education, Health and Human Resources Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said, however, the situation is still under control with those having the symptoms being advised not to come to school and seek medical treatment.

“It is best for children who have fever or cough not to come to school to prevent them from spreading the disease to their classmates and others,” he told reporters after launching the Johor Bahru District Schools Influenza Prevention Campaign, at SK Taman Damai Jaya today.

Aminolhuda said so far, all the pupils were only suspected of contracting influenza, and there had been no confirmation from hospitals as yet. — Bernama