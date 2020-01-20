Enhanced supplementary food programme launched today

A preschool student eats breakfast on her first day of school in Puchong January 2, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Beginning today, students who are eligible for the Enhanced Supplementary Food Programme (ESFP) implemented in 100 primary schools throughout the country will enjoy free meals.

For a start, 4,000 pupils from the target group will get nutritious meals comprising more than 20 dishes prepared by the school canteen, based on the concept of “Grab ‘n’ Go”.

The supplementary food programme targets primary school children from among hard-core poor families, handicapped children as well as those in Orang Asli schools.

In Kuala Lumpur, Education director-general Habibah Abdul Rahim visited Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Suria, in Taman Tan Yew Lai to check on the implementation of the programme and was satisfied with the preparation and distribution of food to 26 eligible pupils in the school.

“This programme not only ensures that students enjoy nutritious food, but will also inculcate good eating habits, a healthy lifestyle, eating according to their own religious practices (such as saying prayers before eating), and are not wasteful,” she said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of the Education Department’s Student Development Sector Zainuddin Mohamad was at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Cina) Salak South, Kampung Baru Salak Selatan here, where the menu was nasi lemak, fried vermicelli, bananas and a Milo drink.

A total of 75 students from low-income and special needs families benefited from the programme.

In Selangor, 906 pupils from six schools in the state were given food under the ESFP.

According to deputy director of student management in the state Education Department, Azmi Misrun these schools were SK Jeram Batu, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Yoke Kuan (Sabak Bernam), SJKC Tanjong Sepat (Kuala Langat), SK Bukit Lanjan (Petaling Utama), SK Tun Abdul Razak (Hulu Selangor) and SK Bandar Rinching (Sepang).

In Penang, state education director Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad said 344 pupils from five schools — SK Jelutong Barat, SK Kuala Muda (Seberang Perai Utara), SK Sungai Rambai (Seberang Perai Tengah), Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Ladang Prye (Seberang Perai Tengah) and SJKC Yu Chye (Barat Daya) — benefited from the programme.

In Perak, deputy director of student development in the state Education Department, Aznan Alias said six schools in the state were selected, benefiting 850 pupils.

These schools were SJKC Chui Chak, Langkap, with 37 pupils, SJKT Ayer Tawar (220); SK Datin Khadijah, Kuala Kangsar (135); SK Jernang, Sungkai (173), SK Suak Padi, Bota (131) and SK Seri Tanjung, Tanjung Rambutan (154).

In Kedah, according to chairman of the state Education and Human Resource Committee, Salmee Said, 2,267 pupils from eight schools took part in the programme.

These schools were SK Ayer Hitam di Kubang Pasu with 341 pupils; SK Sungai Tiang, Pendang (303); SK Jeneri, Sik (466); SK Kampung Belukar, Padang Terap (300); SK Lanai, Baling (409); SK Kampung Bukit, Kota Setar (199); SJKC Chung Hwa, Sik (102) and SJKT Ladang Henrietta, Kulim (147).

In Perlis, state education director Ishak Din said 839 pupils in Year One to Year Six from four schools were involved in the programme.

“The four schools are SK Tambun Tulang, SK Kuala Perlis, SK Kg Serdang, Simpang Empat and SJKC Sin Min, Pauh,” he told Bernama.

In Negri Sembilan, state education director Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali said 366 pupils benefited from the programme, with 28 from Rembau, Kuala Pilah (75), Jelebu (179) and Jempol (84).

In Pahang, state education director Datuk Tajuddin Mohd Yunus said six primary schools had been selected for the programme, involving 1,148 pupils.

The schools were SK Temin in Jerantut, SK Iskandar (Bera), SK Satak (Raub), SK Kedaik (Rompin), SK Bukit Bota (Maran) and SJKC Telemong (Bentong).

In Terengganu, state education director Salim Ab Ghani said 159 pupils from six primary schools benefit from the programme this year.

“Of these, 51 were pupils of SK Keruak in Besut, 37 pupils each in SK Pengkalan Berangan, Marang and SK Chalok in Setiu; 24 SK Jerong, seven in SK Binjai Kertas, Hulu Terengganu and three in SJKC Jabor, Kemaman.

In Kelantan, the state education deputy director Mashadi Mustapha said 2,062 students from poor and hardcore poor families in eight schools benefited from the programme.

In Johor, 707 pupils in Year One to Year Six from six primary schools were involved in the programme.

Johor state education director Azman Adnan said the six schools were SJKC Chong Hwa, Batu Pahat with 19 pupils; SK Parit Sulong, Batu Pahat (174); SK Pekan Layang-Layang, Kluang (125); SK Rengit, Batu Pahat (151); SK Seri Jong, Muar (104) and SK Tengku Mahmood Iskandar 1, Pontian (134).

In Melaka, state education director Mohd Azam Ahmad said the programme involved 133 pupils from four schools, namely SK Batu Gajah, SK Batang Melaka, SK Cherana Puteh and SJKC Khiaw Yew. — Bernama