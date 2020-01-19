Sufficient food supply for CNY, says agriculture minister

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub today gave the assurance that there is sufficient food supply in the market to meet demands for the Chinese New Year. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 19 — Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub today gave the assurance that there is sufficient food supply in the market to meet demands for the Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration which falls next week.

He said the ministry was working with the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDHEP) to keep the prices under control.

“When food supply is sufficient, monitoring is required to keep the price stable,” he told reporters after the launch of the 2020 Antibiotic Fun Run at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) near here today.

Salahuddin said the Veterinary Services Department would also increase its monitoring on livestock following the ban on the use of colistin antibiotics.

“This is to ensure the livestock is safe for consumption,” he said, adding that the use of colistin antibiotics in the long run could have serious harmful effects on human health. — Bernama