Permaisuri Zarith Sofiah Opera House, a beacon of arts and culture

File picture of Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah. — Picture courtesy of the Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, Jan 19 — The Permaisuri Zarith Sofiah Opera House, officially opened to public today, will be the city’s new attraction especially to the arts and culture enthusiasts.

Designed with a unique architecture inspired by the diamond shape, the theatre, tagged as the ‘Jewel Of South’, has an area of 114,430 feet square and can accommodate more than 500 people.

The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar officiated the theatre tonight.

The Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah, Tunku Temenggong of Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim; Tunku Panglima of Johor, Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Putera of Johor, Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim, were also present at the event.

Accompanying their Majesties were Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani and state executive council members.

Located next to the R&F Mall here, the construction of the theatre was completed last year. — Bernama