Inspired by CNY, national blood bank seeks donors, uses oranges to show which type dwindling

The poster that uses images of mandarin oranges to depict the NBC’s predicted levels of blood supplies for the blood types A, B, O and AB for the period of January 22 to 29. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The National Blood Centre (NBC) under the Health Ministry has created a poster with Chinese New Year (CNY) designs to appeal for blood donations to ensure adequate supply to hospitals during the festival next week.

In the poster, the NBC — which supplies blood to hospitals in the Klang Valley — used images of mandarin oranges to depict its predicted levels of blood supplies for the blood types A, B, O and AB for the period of January 22 to 29.

The poster used the image of an unpeeled mandarin orange to indicate adequate levels of blood supplies, a peeled whole mandarin orange to indicate moderate levels, and a peeled and halved mandarin orange to indicate low supplies that require urgent blood donations.

The poster that was uploaded on NBC’s official Facebook page showed that blood supplies for the four blood types are expected to be at a “moderate” level and requiring blood donations “soon”.

In a note attached to the poster, the national blood bank said it expected the stock of blood supplies to decline starting from this week to mid-February, urging Malaysians to fulfil their social responsibility to donate their blood and ensure safe levels of blood stock.

The NBC said those who wished to donate their blood may do so at the NBC at Jalan Tun Razak, its Donation Suite at Mid Valley Megamall, its donation suite at Puspanitapuri in Putrajaya and other neighbouring locations where blood donation drives are being held.

Previously on January 17, the NBC had posted on Facebook its schedule for blood donation campaigns yesterday and today.

The locations for today’s blood donation drives in the Klang Valley are listed as Tesco Mutiara Damansara, M3 Shopping Mall, Giant Hypermarket Cheras, Aeon Big Subang Jaya, Mydin Mall Semenyih, Summit USJ, Amerin Mall, Kepong Village Mall, Tesco Rawang, Giant Hypermarket Batu Caves, and Tesco Bukit Beruntung, with most ending at 5pm and some scheduled to end at 4pm.