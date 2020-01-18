Petronas launches 2020 Chinese New Year web film (VIDEO)

Petronas today launches its latest web film and TV commercial titled ‘Bao Bei’ to usher in the Chinese New Year celebration. — Picture via YouTube/Petronas

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) today launches its latest web film and TV commercial titled ‘Bao Bei’ to usher in the Chinese New Year celebration.

‘Bao Bei’, which loosely translates into ‘precious blanket’, symbolises both a fresh start and the beginning of Petronas’ journey into a new realm of storytelling, that show-cases non-human characters to evoke the audiences’ emotions.

Petronas Group Strategic Communications Senior General Manager Zahariah Abdul Rahman said Petronas is excited at introducing this year’s festive theme — ‘Our Unique Family’.

“In ‘Bao Bei’, we are highlighting the most common source of joy — our family, which can either be the family we are born to or the family we choose.

“It does not take much to bring joy into someone’s life and that even a simple act of love can be a person’s biggest source of delight.

“We would like to invite Malaysians to reflect that our differences are like patches of fabric that are woven together to bring joy to the family,” she said during the launching ceremony at Suria KLCC here, today.

The web film is told through the perspective of pieces of fabric, each representing a family member and these colourful characters come together in a ‘family reunion’ to form a patchwork blanket, lovingly stitched together by the grandmother, as a gift to the family’s new bundle of joy.

The two minutes 12-second Web film can now be viewed on Petronas’ official social media channels and the 60-second commercial version will be aired on TV from January 19 to February 1, and in cinemas from January 23 to February 5. — Bernama