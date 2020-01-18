Eddin keen to contest for Bersatu Supreme Council position

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister, Eddin Syazlee Shith, speaks after launching Safer Internet Day 2019 in Putrajaya February 13, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA PILAH, Jan 18 — Kuala Pilah Member of Parliament Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith has offered to contest for a position in the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Supreme Leadership Council at the party’s election in June.

The Communications and Multimedia deputy minister said he was offering himself in efforts to strengthen the party.

“I am keen to contest for a position at the central level in the upcoming Bersatu party elections ... God willing,” he told reporters after presenting Chinese New Year gifts to the less fortunate in Kuala Pilah parliamentary constituency here, today. The event was organised by Kasih Malaysia, the charity and welfare organisation of wives of Pakatan Harapan leaders.

Eddin Syazlee, who is Negri Sembilan Bersatu deputy chairman also confirmed that he would be defending his position as Kuala Pilah division chief in the upcoming elections.

During a Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council meeting at the Al Bukhary Foundation in Kuala Lumpur last night, its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced that the party would hold its annual general meeting and assembly from June 25 to 28.

He said at the branch level, meetings and nominations would take place from February 15 to March 29, while the divisional meetings would begin on April 18. — Bernama