EC: Employers must allow workers to vote in Kimanis by-election

EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun and Beaufort district police chief DSP Azmir Abdul Razak visit the nomination centre in Kimanis January 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KIMANIS, ‪Jan 17 — The Election Commission (EC) has reminded all employers to allow their workers who are registered voters, to cast their vote during the Kimanis parliamentary by-election tomorrow.

EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said any employer who prevents their employees from going out to vote could face action under Section 25 (3) of the Election Offences Act 1954.

“Employers can be fined up to RM5,000 or get a year’s jail, if found guilty,” he said in a statement today.

Azhar also reminded the candidates that the official campaigning period would end at 11.59pm tonight (January 17).

He said when the campaigning period is over all parties must stop any form of campaigning activities outside the polling centres and on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

He said the EC had also reminded that all parties were prohibited from setting up or operating ‘barung’ (booths) on polling day.

A total of 19 polling centres and 68 polling streams will be opened and 650 people will be on duty during the Kimanis by-election where 29,619 voters are due to vote tomorrow.

When met at the official vote counting centre for the Kimanis by-election at Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd Dun Banir, Beaufort here today Azhar said various improvements were introduced after the 14th general election (GE14) to facilitate voters and ensure a transparent voting process.

He said the improvements could be seen in the 10 by-elections which had taken place since the last general election, adding that this included live streaming of the voting process through the EC Facebook.

“In addition, the EC had also increased the number of polling streams to reduce waiting time. A special area is also provided while voters wait for their turn,” he said.

The Kimanis parliamentary by-election will witness a one-on-one contest between Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate Datuk Karim Bujang and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohamad Alamin. — Bernama