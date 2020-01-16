Warisan’s Peter Anthony refutes claims of trespassing

Datuk Peter Anthony described the allegations that he had trespassed into the BN polling district centre in Pimping as baseless. — Bernama pic

KIMANIS, Jan 16 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) vice-president Datuk Peter Anthony has described the allegations that he had trespassed into the Barisan Nasional (BN) polling district centre (PDM) in Pimping as baseless.

Peter said there was no such thing that he and other Warisan members had trespassed into the compound and lowered the BN flag as alleged by Sabah Umno liaison chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and reported by the media.

“What happened was we were invited to the village (Pimping) because there were Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) members wanted to join Warisan.

“It just happened that the BN PDM is located next to where the programme was held. The allegations are baseless,” he said when met by reporters at a gathering at the Warisan PDM in Bandau, Membakut, which also attended by party president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, near here today.

When asked on the support from the Kadazandusun Murut (KDM) community for Warisan in the upcoming by-election, Peter, who is also Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister, declined to reveal the percentage.

“We have the remaining campaign day (tomorrow) and the KDM community’s support for Warisan is expected to increase,” he said, adding that the party would ensure that the KDM community in the Kimanis parliamentary constituency would give the mandate to Warisan candidate in the by-election this Saturday.

The Kimanis parliamentary by-election will witness a straight fight between Warisan candidate Datuk Karim Bujang and BN candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin. — Bernama