Successful privatisation of TNB a result of bold changes, says PM

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad officiates the opening ceremony of Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s Balai Islam Complex in Kuala Lumpur January 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today hailed Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) as a success story of the government privatisation programme and said the power giant has won accolades for its achievements because it made changes boldly, sometimes even going against the grain.

The prime minister said the World Bank, in its Doing Business 2020 report, stated that Malaysia has retained the fourth position for two years consecutively in the area of getting electricity.

“The report had evaluated 190 countries/economies and our achievement is a huge leap from the first time that we were assessed in obtaining electricity supply in 2011, when we managed only the 60th spot.

“ and this (TNB) success had a direct effect in expediting economic growth through bigger investments and led to the expansion of the corporate sector,” he said when launching the An-Nur Balai Islam Complex at the TNB headquarters here.

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin; TNB chairman Tan Sri Leo Moggie and TNB president and CEO Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan were also present at the event. — Bernama