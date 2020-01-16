Dr M officiates opening of TNB’s Balai Islam Complex

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad looks at a scale model of Tenaga Nasional Berhad's Balai Islam Complex in Kuala Lumpur January 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today opened Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s (TNB) An-Nur Balai Islam Complex here.

The unveiling ceremony, held in conjunction with TNB's 70th anniversary on Sept 1, last year, was a historic moment for the country’s utility company when Dr Mahathir announced the renaming of the former Balai Islam Complex to An-Nur Balai Islam Complex, as part of TNB’s new headquarters.

The new complex was built to replace the old Balai Islam, which was opened in 1971, in line with TNB’s desire to remain a caring corporate entity while opening its door to share the facilities with the local population in Lembah Pantai.

The redevelopment project has been carried out by the Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) since Sept 2017 to replace the old building which could only accommodate about 800 congregation at any one time.

Today, the three-story complex, complete with elevator services, also boasts three prayer rooms and can accommodate up to 2,850 congregation at any one time.

Also present at the event were Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Yeo Bee Yin, Cabinet ministers, TNB chairman Tan Sri Leo Moggie as well as its chief executive officer Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and top management.

In his speech, Leo Moggie said the construction of the An-Nur Balai Islam Complex was part of the first phase of the TNB headquarters redevelopment programme while the second phase involved the construction of the new building of TNB headquarters.

“It is our hope that the facilities at the new Balai Islam Complex will be shared with and enlivened by the local community,” he said. — Bernama