Woman killed, three others injured in Sarawak road crash

The badly damaged four-wheel drive vehicle is pictured following a collision with a lorry. — Picture courtesy of the Simunjan Fire Department

KUCHING, Jan 14 — A female passenger was killed while three others suffered injuries when a four-wheel-drive vehicle they were collided with a 10-tonne lorry in Sebangan, Simunjan today.

The deceased was identified as 64-year old Poziah Undin, a backseat passenger, while the seriously injured persons were identified as driver Izat Al-Hakim Khairul Azizi and passenger Kartinah Firdaus.

However, the front seat passenger Fatimah Zainuddin, the wife of a state assemblyman, escaped with minor injuries.

A spokesman of the Simunjan Fire and Rescue Department said the driver of the lorry was unhurt in the accident which happened at the Kakus-Sebuyau road junction in Sebangan, about 20km from the Simunjan town.

He said the accident happened about 11.50am this morning. The injured have been admitted to the Simunjan district hospital.



