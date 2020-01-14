Early voting for Kimanis by-election completed

Corporal Redond Sadong casts his ballot during early voting for the Kimanis by-election at Membakut police station January 14, 2020. — Bernama pic

KIMANIS, Jan 14 — The early voting process for the Kimanis parliamentary by-election went smoothly today and was completed at noon with eight out of the nine early voters cast their votes at the operation room in the Membakut police station.

The early voters comprised policemen from Membakut police station and Beaufort Police Headquarters, as well as police retirees.

The early voting centre was opened for four hours from 8am.

All ballot boxes will be kept at the Beaufort police headquarters’ lock-up and the ballots will be counted on polling day, January 18.

The Kimanis by-election sees a straight fight between Warisan candidate Datuk Karim Bujang and Datuk Mohamad Alamin of Barisan Nasional.

Polling is on January 18.

Kimanis parliamentary constituency has two state seats, namely Bongawan and Membakut, and 29,664 registered voters. — Bernama