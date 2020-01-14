Bersatu man says lost card pictured in ‘drug-cutting’ months ago

Syamsul Anuar Mahadon claimed he lost the card months ago, which was pictured with traces of white powder together with a straw.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — A Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) member said today he will lodge a police report after his party membership card was circulated on social media, and linked to a drug-fuelled private party over the weekend.

Syamsul Anuar Mahadon claimed he lost the card months ago, which was pictured with traces of white powder together with a straw — leading to accusation of the practice of cutting up lines of cocaine with the card before it is snorted.

“I want to state that, the card has been missing and not in my possession since two to three months ago.

“I am not involved in circulating or producing that photo,” he was reported saying by Sinar Harian.

“I will also seek legal advice and will make a police report as soon as possible regarding the matter,” he added.

It was reported yesterday that Bersatu Youth Chief Adhif Syan Abdullah was allegedly tested positive for drug use.

After his arrest, a photo was circulated on the internet showing a Bersatu card smudged and surrounded by traces of white powder resembling drugs.

The card however does not belong to Adhif, but instead one “Syamsul Anuar bin Mahadon”.

The arrest was said to be made on one of Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s special officer, and was said to be part of a group of 17 people who were reportedly arrested for testing positive for drugs after attending a private party.

Syed Saddiq has since suspended the special officer to assist police investigations.