Amid flu concerns, Johor exco says hospital to detail seven-year-old’s cause of death today

Aminolhuda urged the public not to spread rumours on the cause of Nur Dinie Damia’s death. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 14 — An official report detailing the cause of seven-year-old Nur Dinie Damia Muhammad Noor Ain’s death is expected to be released by Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here later today.

Johor Education, Health and Human Resource committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said the hospital is currently working on the investigation report and urged the public not to spread rumours on the cause of her death, amid wild speculation over her symptoms and several influenza cases in the country as well as a mystery viral respiratory ailment in the Far East that first broke out in Wuhan, China.

“At present, Nur Dinie Damia’s cause of death has not been established yet, pending a detailed analysis by the hospital’s specialists.

“At this point, we urge the public to refrain from speculating about the death as a full report on the matter is still pending,” the Parit Yaani assemblyman said after attending the handover of a completed project at Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Sri Pulai here.

He advised parents to watch their children’s health and keep them out of school when they showed influenza-like symptoms.

Separately, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal expressed his condolences to Nur Dinie Damia’s family in a Facebook post.

Nur Dinie Damia’s immediate cause of death last night was attributed to liver and kidney complications brought on by illness.

The Year One pupil was admitted to HSA’s Intensive Care Unit last Friday.