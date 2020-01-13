Johor Bersatu brushes off talks of its leaders eyeing national party posts

Parti Pribumi Bersatu’s logo is seen at its headquarters in Petaling Jaya on February 20, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Jan 13 — Johor’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia has dismissed today speculation that some of the chapter’s leaders are eyeing the party’s top national posts during its upcoming internal election.

Johor Bersatu secretary Mohd Solihan Badri confirmed that the highest position that a leader from the chapter will be nominated for is the party’s Supreme Council, and nothing higher than that.

“We are supposed to know who submitted the names to contest, but since the nomination process has been postponed we have to wait a little longer,” said Mohd Solihan when contacted today, referring to the chapter.

This was following official confirmation from Bersatu’s central leadership on the postponement of the nomination for its branches and divisions, which was supposed to be held today due to irregularities found within its electoral roles.

The decision was made yesterday by the Bersatu supreme council and a circular dated the same day was issued to all leaders and members to inform of the postponement to January 26 instead.

Johor Bersatu has more than 43,000 members from 26 divisions who are eligible to vote.

Mohd Solihan explained that there were issues within its members list, which is the main reason behind the postponement.

“We found irregularities that some members that belong to certain branches have been registered to other branches.

“We are working to rectify this and are confident we able to sort it out before January 26, which is the new date for the party’s nomination,” said Mohd Solihan.

On talks that Johor Bersatu will be a “frontline” state for the party’s central leadership, Mohd Solihan was equally dismissive.

“As the Johor Bersatu secretary, I can confirm that there have been no central leaders that have approached me or any of the other state leaders asking for our support,” said the Tenang assemblyman, who is also the state works, transportation and infrastructure committee chairman.

Bersatu’s elections are set to begin next month.