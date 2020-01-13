Federal police clam up on rumours of Selangor assemblyman’s arrest

Bukit Aman Narcotics CID director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd speaks to Malay Mail during an interview at his office in Kuala Lumpur January 11, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd declined to confirm rumours today that a Selangor state lawmaker was arrested at a house party and tested positive for drugs.

He deferred to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and directed requests for confirmation to the latter.

A purported preliminary investigation paper distributed online today alleged that the assemblyman was among 17 people arrested over the weekend.

“The inspector-general of police will be having a press conference at 3pm today in Bukit Aman. Please ask him, thank you,” was his brief reply when asked to verify the incident.

Earlier, sources disclosed information that allegedly showed an assemblyman and at least two aides to federal ministers as among those arrested at a private party on Jalan Puchong yesterday morning.

One source claimed that the assemblyman tested positive for ketamine and methamphetamines after undergoing a preliminary urine test at the Brickfields district police headquarters, while all but one from the group aged 53 to 22 also tested positive for substance abuse.

The assemblyman named in the purported report has denied that he was the lawmaker arrested, insisting that he was at home at the time of his supposed arrest.

