Badminton world No. 1 Kento Momota, three others injured in MEX highway crash, van driver killed

Japan’s Kento Momota poses for a picture after winning the 2020 Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur January 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — A driver was killed while top Japanese shuttler Kento Momota was injured when the van carrying him and three other players rammed into a 30-tonne lorry along the Maju Expressway (MEX) this morning.

Momota, 26, current world champion and the world number one men’s singles shuttler, just won the Malaysian Masters 2020 last night.

According to Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) director Norazam Khamis, the accident involved Momota, Japanese players Hirayama Yu, 35, and Marimoto Akifumi, 42, along with UK’s William Thomas, 30.

In the aftermath of the collision, the front of the van is seen lodged into the rear of the 30-tonne lorry. — Picture courtesy of Selangor Fire and Rescue Department

Norazam said the van driver, identified as 24-year-old N. Bavan, died at the scene, while the four shuttlers were sent to Hospital Putrajaya and are being treated for minor injuries.

He said Bomba received a call at around 4.57am regarding the incident along KM13.7 of the MEX highway, with rescuers arriving at the scene at 5.15am this morning.

“We received a report of a tourist van crashing into the back of a 30-tonne lorry laden with earth, where four victims suffered minor injuries, and the driver died at the scene after he ended up lodged between the two vehicles.

“The accident occurred as the van was headed in the direction of Putrajaya, on their way to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport,” said Norazam.