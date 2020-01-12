Kimanis by-election: Warisan’s two-pronged strategy to get voters home

Warisan candidate Datuk Karim Bujang meets the residents in Kimanis January 11, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KIMANIS, Jan 12 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate Datuk Karim Bujang is using a two-pronged strategy to encourage voters to make the trip back home to cast their vote in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election this January 18.

Karim is confident that the ‘Cuti-cuti Balik Kampung Jumpa Mentua dan Saudara Mara’ (Going Back to Hometown to Meet In-laws and Relatives) slogan could attract more constituents living in Kota Kinabalu and Labuan to return to their respective villages.

This is for them to spend more time with their family and relatives after fulfilling their civic duty.

“We have identified the voters and have held meetings with the outstation voters’ leaders. In the next two or three days we will launch the slogan to attract voters to return home.”

He said this when met by reporters after meeting constituents during a walkabout at Tamu Pekan Membakut near here, today.

Karim said Warisan would also be using the social media platform to reach out to the people of Kimanis who are outstation to return home for the by-election.

A majority of Kimanis parliamentary constituents, estimated to be 2,000 people are in Kota Kinabalu while 700 others are in Labuan.

The by-election will witness a straight fight between Datuk Karim Bujang of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling on January 18 and early voting is on January 14. — Bernama