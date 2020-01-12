Johor principal accused of sexual grooming removed from school, says deputy minister

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said a principal accused of sexually grooming a student is currently placed at a district education office while investigations were being carried out by the ministry. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KULAI, Jan 12 — An award-winning school principal in the state accused of sexually grooming a student has recently been ‘removed’ from the school.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said he is currently placed at a district education office while investigations were being carried out by the ministry.

She said the action was taken to ensure that the suspect did not disturb the victim or the other students during the investigation.

“I would like to emphasise here that the Ministry of Education (MOE) took the allegations seriously and we must make sure that schools are a safe place for our children.

“I urged anyone with information, not just about this case but other cases, to report them immediately. We do not want any cover-ups and so on,” she told reporters here today.

She was commenting on reports that a secondary school principal, who recently received an outstanding award in Johor Baru had been allegedly involved in the sexual grooming of a male student.

Teo said this after a school aid presentation ceremony for 40 B40 students by SWM Environment Sdn Bhd at Sekolah Murni Jaya.

He said the ministry could take disciplinary and legal action if the principal was found guilty.

However, according to information, the victim has yet to lodge a police report, Teo said.

“The information I received last weekend, there was none (police report). I hope the victim will lodge a police report,” she said.

Last Thursday, it was reported that the Johor Education Department was investigating the allegations after an activist exposed the matter on social media.

Other than being accused of sexually grooming the male student, the principal was also alleged to have sent obscene messages to students, which have since gone viral on social media. — Bernama