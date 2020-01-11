Tourism Malaysia: Tour packages becoming popular choice

Tourism Malaysia Package Development Division director Syed Yahya Syed Othman (centre) and Taiping Zoo & Night Safari director Kevin Lazarus with the tour packages at the Taiping Zoo Pavilion January 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

TAIPING, Jan 11 — Tour packages are becoming increasingly popular in the country in line with the launch of Visit Malaysia (VM2020) as Tourism Malaysia seeks to boost the growth of the tourism industry.

Tourism Malaysia Package Development Division director Syed Yahya Syed Othman said, the efforts of travel agencies offering attractive packages would enable the country to achieve its target of 30 million foreign tourists with a revenue of RM100 billion in conjunction with VM2020.

He said tour packages were preferred because it allows tourists to make choices to enjoy more than one package.

“The packages offered are mostly attractive and inexpensive and tourists can even visit three to four places compared to only one package.

“We can also develop tour packages for tourists among Asean countries,” he told reporters after officiating the launch of the Taiping Zoo & Night Safari Education Package here today.

The education package at the zoo offers five different packages namely Edu-Fun, 1,2,3, X-plorance Zoo, Community Service package and Special Zoo Rangers Tour for visitors to choose the activities that interest them at RM25 per person.

Syed Yahya said Tourism Malaysia launched the Taiping Zoo & Night Safari Education Package as one of the destinations for tourism products in Perak, giving students an opportunity to get a closer look at the flora and fauna.

He said it was also part of Tourism Malaysia’s initiative to boost domestic tourism and enhance the growth of the local tourism industry in line with Malaysia’s goal of becoming a tourist destination of choice for domestic and foreign visitors in conjunction with VM2020. — Bernama