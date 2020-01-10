Johor cops cripple online gambling syndicate operated by Chinese nationals

Among the equipment seized in the joint police raid on two houses that acted as an online gambling call centre targetting Chinese citizens in Taman Delima in Kluang yesterday. — Picture courtesy of PDRM

KLUANG, Jan 10 — An online gambling syndicate operated by Chinese nationals was busted by Johor police with the arrest of 15 men and two women following a raid on two houses in Taman Delima here yesterday.

The suspects, aged between 18 and 49, were believed to be operating an online gambling centre at the two houses for the pas two months.

Kluang police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Abduh Ismail said police also nabbed a 30-year-old local male suspect who they believe was the mastermind of the syndicate.

He said during the raid police seized equipment believed to be used in the online gambling business that also doubles as a call centre.

“Based on a tip-off the raid was carried out at 7.30pm by officers from the Johor police contingent’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) with assistance from the Iskandar Puteri, Johor Baru North and Kluang police districts.

“Initial investigations revealed that the syndicate's modus operandi was to conduct and promote online gambling from two houses in Kluang to attract Chinese citizens into gambling,” said Mohd Abduh in a statement issued today.

He said the syndicate is believed to make about RM200,000 in daily transactions and up to RM6 million in a month.

He said all the Chinese nationals were also living in the two rented houses in Taman Delima while conducting the online gambling activities.

“Three of the Chinese nationals that were arrested had social visit passes, while another 14 did not have their passports,” said Mohd Abduh.

The suspects are being remanded and the case is being investigated under Section 4 (1) (c) of the Betting Act 1953 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

The Chinese nationals will be remanded as illegal immigrants under the Immigration Act, while the local male suspect will be remanded for four days from today to assist in investigations.