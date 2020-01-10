Australia appreciates offer to assist in bushfire relief, says Malaysian envoy

Country Fire Service members put out a fire which reached hay bales on a property at Mount Torrens in the Adelaide Hills, Australia January 3, 2020. — AAP Image/Kelly Barnes/via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― The Australian government is very appreciative of Malaysia’s offer to provide assistance in fighting one of its worst bushfire crisis, said Malaysian High Commissioner to Australia Datuk Sudha Devi KR Vasudevan.

She said Australia will get back to Malaysia on the proposal to send a firefighting and rescue team to the country if needed.

“I can confirm that we have conveyed Malaysia’s proposal to the Australian government. They are very appreciative of the offer and will inform us when the assistance is needed,” she told Bernama in an email reply.

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved plans to send a firefighting and rescue team to Australia.

The mission, if accepted by the Australian government, will be coordinated by two officers from the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

It will involve a 39-member team from the Fire and Rescue Department, 29 personnel from the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART), and two Malaysian Civil Defence Force personnel.

Australia is facing its worst bushfire since September last year, with New South Wales (NSW) state on the East Coast being one of the worst-hit. It was reported that more than 100 bushfires are burning in NSW alone.

To date, some 2,000 homes have been destroyed with 27 deaths reported since September. ― Bernama