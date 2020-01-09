Headmistress charged with offering contract to son’s company in Sabah

Margreth Francis, who is the headmistress of Sekolah Kebangsaan Solob, Sipitang, is alleged to have committed the offence on January 7, 2016. — AFP pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 9 — A headmistress of a primary school in Sipitang today claimed trial to a charge of using her position to grant her son’s company a contract to supply food to the school under a programme.

Margreth Francis alias Majidah, 58, pleaded not guilty before Judge Abu Bakar Manat in the Special Sessions Corruption Court to offering the RM29,580 contract in 2016 to Hakim Enterprise, a company owned by her son Hafizul Hakim Abdul Majid.

Margreth, as the headmistress of Sekolah Kebangsaan Solob, Sipitang, is alleged to have committed the offence on January 7, 2016.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer Mohd Faliq Basirudin proposed bail of RM10,000 but Margreth’s counsel Jacquelene Danica L. Vun sought a lower bail sum saying her client would be retiring on February 27.

Judge Abu Bakar set bail at RM7,000 and ordered the accused to report to the MACC Tawau office every two months as well as surrender her international passport to the court on January 17.

He also set February 18 for case management. — Bernama