Every Muslim has obligation to Quran as code of life, says Perlis Raja

KANGAR, Jan 9 — The Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullai yesterday said every Muslim has an obligation to the Quran as a complete code of life.

He said the Quran was not a collection of words that could be taken lightly, practised selectively, or ignored when viewed as being incompatible with personal desires and interests.

“The meaning of believing in the Quran does not merely stop at saying that the Quran is the word of Allah, the purpose of the Quran is to benefit and prevent mankind from harm, both in the world and in the Hereafter,” he said when opening the state-level Quran Recital and Memorisation Ceremony at Dewan Warisan here last night.

Raja Perempuan Perlis, Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid also attended the event.

Also present were the Raja Muda of Perlis Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamallulail and Raja Puan Muda Perlis Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, and Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man.

His Royal Highness said that all the laws, advice, warnings and glad tidings in the Quran should be adhered to and practised, as much as possible.

“We have to work hard to reflect the Quran in our daily lives,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mohd Anas Abdul Hadi, 31, and his wife Nor Husna Mohd Salleh, 30, emerged the best qari (male reciter) and qariah (female reciter) at the ceremony.

Both of them brought home RM5,000 in cash each as well as other prizes presented by Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin. — Bernama