Muslim NGOs send protest note to US Embassy over assassination of Iranian general

Flowers and posters of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani are pictured at the table of condolence outside the Iranian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur January 7, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — A coalition of Islamic NGOs formally submitted a memorandum to the United States’ embassy here to protest its assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani with a drone strike in Iraq last Friday.

Around 12 members of the Malaysia Muslim Watch (MMW) gathered just outside the embassy along Jalan Tun Razak from 10am onwards, before MMW spokesman Datuk Mahmud Abdullah and several others were permitted to approach the embassy’s main entrance.

Under the careful observation of 15 police officers posted outside the embassy, Mahmud met a representative of the US Department of State who received the memorandum.

Several of them, including Mahmud, later made their way to the Iranian Embassy along Lorong U-Thant 1, to offer their condolences over Qasem’s death.

Chairman of Malaysia Muslim Watch Datuk Mahmud Abdullah poses for a group picture after handing over a memorandum to the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur January 7, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Speaking to Malay Mail, Mahmud said Muslims must set aside their differences to condemn the Iranian general’s killing.

“If the Shiites are attacked, it is only a matter of time before the Sunnis are as well. Therefore, the whole ummah is at risk,” he said outside the embassy’s compound.

Malaysia only recognises the Sunni school of Islamic jurisprudence and considers others to be deviant.

Mahmud said his proposal to submit the protest memorandum had not been popular with local Muslim groups.

“They said it would be better for a Shi’ite to die, to which I responded that Qasem was still human. Even a non-Muslim or a dog should be shown compassion, otherwise where is the humanity?” he said.

Chairman of Malaysia Muslim Watch Datuk Mahmud Abdullah speaks to reporters after handing over a memorandum to the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur January 7, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

At the Iranian embassy’s immediate entrance outside its compound, a black-clothed table was set up with a picture of the late general, accompanied by a candelabra and a plate of dates. Public well-wishers laid bouquets of flowers in tribute to Qasem, with some stopping to offer short prayers.

One was 45-year old self-employed man, Zul A. Talib, who said Qasem had been a leading figure in stopping the United States and Zionists in further trying to control and destabilise the Middle East.

“They created Daesh, Jabat Nusra, and other outfits to achieve that goal. General Qasem in particular was important in halting Daesh’s advance. He is a hero to both Iranians and others for his role in resisting Anglo-Zionist hegemony.

“That he was a Shi’ite is irrelevant to me, as his opposition to the Americans and Zionists transcends madhabs and sectarian boundaries,” he said.

A group of women mourning assassinated Iranian general Qasem Soleimani gather at the Iranian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur January 7, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Meanwhile a cluster of black-robed women and children were also present, occasionally calling out “Israel Murdabad (Urdu for Death to Israel)” and “Down, Down, USA”. By 11.30am, more public well-wishers began arriving to offer their condolences.

As at the US embassy, 20 policemen were on hand to ensure things remained peaceful. When the crowd swelled to 60 or so people, an impromptu prayer was held in memory of Qasem.

The prayer was led by small business owner Zaini Zainal, 55, who said the killing of the general is a humanitarian issue not tied to differences in sects or madhabs.

“When the aggressor kills, they make no difference between Sunni or Shia. They kill everyone. Although peace lovers of all faiths are small, we must do our best.

“This incident is extraordinary, for when we saw the Wahhabi militants mercilessly killing Sunnis, Shiites, and Christians, with Syria and Iraq losing so much land to these fanatics, General Qasem appeared to free those lands,” he said.

A man kisses a picture of assassinated Iranian general Qasem Soleimani at the Iranian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur January 7, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Zainal echoed Zul’s view that Qasem’s assassination was due to his successes against Islamic State, an American invention aimed at destroying the Muslim nations.

He is also worried about the state of things in Malaysia, adding that certain parties or foreign powers have it in their interests to see the country mired in chaos.

“We must promote peace over war, both here and there, rejecting lies and discord. Prioritising peace and harmony is a must, lest we end up like the Middle East.

“Therefore I would like to ask the Home Ministry to take harsher action against anyone or anything that creates friction between the different races and religions in our country, both Muslim or non-Muslim. Our peace is simply too precious to lose,” Zainal said.

An embassy spokesman later informed Malay Mail that for tomorrow and Thursday from 11am to 5pm, its compound will be opened for dignitaries and VIPs who wish to come in and sign the book of condolences for Qasem.

The general was one of 10 individuals killed as he departed from his plane at the Baghdad International Airport, where he had just arrived from either Lebanon or Syria. Largely considered a national hero in his homeland, Qasem was alternately held by the US government to be a terrorist who assisted Iran’s allies in their attacks on American troops based in the Middle East.