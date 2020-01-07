Malaysia Airlines offer CNY fixed fares from RM129 all-in

Malaysia Airlines is offering fixed-fares for those travelling during the Chinese New Year season. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Apart from AirAsia, Malaysia Airlines is also offering fixed-fares for those travelling during the Chinese New Year season. The promo covers domestic flights within and between East and West Malaysia.

Flights within Peninsular Malaysia and within Sabah and Sarawak are going for RM129 one-way all-in. For flights between Kuala Lumpur to Sarawak, the fares are priced at RM169 one-way all-in, while flights between Kuala Lumpur to Sabah are going for RM189 one-way all-in.

The fixed-fare seats are now available for purchase until February 3, 2020. This is applicable for travel period between January 18 to February 3, 2020. You can refer to the list of applicable flights here.

According to the T&C, the fares listed above are the lowest for the travel period and it is inclusive of airfare, airport tax and fuel surcharge. The one-way fares are also subject to seat availability on selected flights.

Advertised fare for Economy Lite

Do note that the advertised price is for the “Economy Lite” fare. The cheapest domestic fare does not come with check-in luggage. If you need it, you’ll need to select Economy Basic which comes with 20kg allowance.

If you’re interested, you can head over to Malaysia Airlines website. — SoyaCincau