Influenza-like cases in Johor under control, says state health director

JOHOR BARU, Jan 7 — The reported cases of influenza infection in Johor are still under control and showed no signs of an outbreak, said the state’s health director Dr Aman Rabu.

He assured the public that his department was constantly monitoring the development of the reported influenza cases that were first reported earlier this month in the Wuhan province of China.

“So far, there has been no outbreak, it is under control and we will continue to monitor as usual.

“The reported cases of influenza are there, and they are ongoing. Every day, there is a virus-like flu, but it is not an outbreak,” said Dr Aman to reporters during the seventh day of the no-smoking operation in Bandar Baru Uda here today.

At present, Dr Aman said he had not received any reports on the mysterious respiratory-related illness that has hit China in Johor.

As a precautionary measure, he said the state health department will perform a fever screening at the main entry point to the state, which is at the Senai International Airport.

“If there are tourists from any of the country that has been diagnosed with influenza-like symptoms, further action will be taken and we will quarantine them if necessary,” said Dr Aman.

Earlier this month, an outbreak of “viral pneumonia of unknown origin” attributed to influenza was traced to the Wuhan province in China.

The outbreak is creating fear across Asia, which saw over 700 deaths due to SARS, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus, in the region in the early 2000s.

Forty-four cases of the latest mystery pneumonia were reported in the Chinese province alone and similar viral respiratory illnesses have been detected in Hong Kong.

Closer to home, Singapore reported its first case last week after an incoming traveller from China fell sick.

Malaysia has not reported any case so far but has tightened up health screenings at all international borders as a precaution.